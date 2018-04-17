Mumbai: Man held for ‘molesting’ 26-yr-old bank employee

The complainant, in her statement to the police, said that she and a friend were shopping when a man touched her inappropriately. (Representational purpose) The complainant, in her statement to the police, said that she and a friend were shopping when a man touched her inappropriately. (Representational purpose)

A 26-year-old employee of a nationalised bank was allegedly molested on a crowded street in Colaba on Sunday. Police said the incident took place around 9 pm on Colaba Causeway, where the woman, a deputy manager with a bank, had gone shopping. The accused, Mohomed Saeed Ali Mohomed Yakub Tamboli, has been arrested.

The complainant, in her statement to the police, said that she and a friend were shopping when a man touched her inappropriately. “The incident took place when the victim was buying a T-shirt from a hawker. A man suddenly came from behind and touched her,” said an officer from Colaba police station. Following this, the woman and her friend allegedly confronted the accused and managed to catch hold of him. Soon, she called her other friends, who were nearby, and took Tamboli to the Colaba police station.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Tamboli has been working as an electrician and lives in the Bhendi Bazaar area. Senior Inspector Vijay Dhopavkar said the accused has been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody on Monday.

