Mumbai man held for ‘killing’ pregnant wife: ‘Financial discord led to murder’

A day after Ganeshpuri police arrested a man for allegedly killing his pregnant wife, investigators said a financial discord was the motive for the murder. The man has been remanded in police custody till March 25. According to the police, 26- year-old Kalpesh Thackeray was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 9-month pregnant wife on March 10. He reportedly burnt her body and also registered a missing person’s complaint on March 12, the police said.

“Kalpesh Thackeray worked for a private firm in Bhiwandi. He lived in Angaon village with his wife. The woman, Manisha or Mahi Thackeray (23), used to stay at home,” an officer with the Ganeshpuri police station said. “According to him, his wife was missing from March 10. But when we started investigation, the story was not quite adding up. Our forensics team and our dog squad found a partially-decomposed and severely burnt body in a dense foliage behind their house in the village,” an officer said.

The police picked up Kalpesh who reportedly confessed to killing his wife on March 10. “According to the accused, Mahi was a bar dancer and was addicted to alcohol and tobacco. He stopped giving her money,” the officer said. On March 10, when Mahi wanted money, he refused to give it and the couple had a fight. Mahi reportedly passed a comment on his financial situation and about his family. “Thackeray strangled her,” the officer said.

