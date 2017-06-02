Man held for duping student of Rs 20 lakh after promising seat in top medical college, say police

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly cheating a student of Rs 20 lakh after promising to secure admission for him in a top medical college. The complainant, Surajkumar Gupta, had recently come into contact with accused Sagar Lahate (35) and Nikhil Katmani (28).

The police said the two boasted of connections in several top medical colleges in the state and asked to be paid Rs 20.15 lakh to help secure Gupta’s admission to one of them.

“When the men did not fulfill their promise in spite of receiving the payment, Gupta lodged a complaint Tuesday,” said an officer at the CBD Belapur police station.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale tasked the local police with quickly tracing the agents.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Nerul resident Lahate as he was attempting to escape from Navi Mumbai.

An officer who is part of the investigation said the police had been keeping track of Lahate’s cell phone after the complaint was received. The police are yet to arrest Katmani, a resident of Goa.

The police suspect the duo had been operating for several years. They are now trying to find out if other medical aspirants have been similarly duped.

