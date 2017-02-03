Mumbai: Man held at airport for forging date of birth on his passport

A 56-year-old man from Tripura was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport early on Thursday morning for allegedly forging his birth date on his passport. The man, Abdul Majid Munshi, had flown to Mumbai to catch an Air India flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for employment, the police said.

Munshi was lined up to clear immigration when the alleged fraud was detected, the police said. An official from the Bureau of Immigration who examined Munshi’s passport found that it did not match records fed into the department’s system, the police said.

Munshi, the police said, was then asked to step aside and detained for questioning. He was then taken to Sahar police station and booked for cheating and forgery. “We have got custody of the accused and are questioning him further,” said Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector, Sahar police station.

An officer at Sahar police station said that Munshi had enlisted the help of a travel agent in Tripura to edit and manipulate his date of birth in the passport. “At the age of 56, he was not likely to get a job in Saudi Arabia and wanted to appear young,” the officer said.