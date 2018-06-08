Mumbai: Man gets 5 yrs in jail over 8 theft cases

A man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a cellphone after the court enhanced his punishment based on seven previous crimes he had pleaded guilty to. On Wednesday, Dinesh Gopalji, was found guilty of theft and assault in attempt to commit theft of property. The prosecution led by chief public prosecutor Lata Chheda sought enhancement of his punishment as he had previously been found guilty in seven cases of theft and robbery.

In the current case, the complainant, a hospitality professional, was travelling to Lower Parel from Mahim on October 7, 2016. While he was on the footboard at Mahim, the accused gave a blow to his hand and the phone fell on the platform. The complainant saw the accused pick up the phone and run. As the train started speeding, the complainant reached the next station and took a train back in search of the accused. When he returned, he saw the police had caught the accused.

An FIR was registered at the Mumbai Central railway police station. On Thursday, the prosecution told the court that since 2015, the accused had been found guilty in seven cases and hence his punishment should be enhanced under section 75 of the Indian Penal Code. According to records, Gopalji had previously pleaded guilty in seven cases in jail court and was sentenced to a maximum of seven months in prison.

