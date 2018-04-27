Mumbai: Man gets 3-year jail for kissing minor girl forcibly

The incident took place in August 2015 when the girl, who was then 14 years old, was returning from her tuition class. The incident took place in August 2015 when the girl, who was then 14 years old, was returning from her tuition class.

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison for holding a minor girl’s hand and kissing her cheek. Accused Ashwin Chandaliya, who lived in the same area as the victim, was found guilty under section 354 (sexual harassment) and a relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place in August 2015 when the girl, who was then 14 years old, was returning from her tuition class.

According to her deposition before court, her mother had dropped her to the tuition class in Andheri around 2 pm. As she had forgotten to bring a book, her teacher asked her to return home. She was on her way back home, when she found Chandaliya sitting on a bike. He called her by her name following which she went towards him. He then caught hold of her hand and kissed on her cheek.

The girl told the court that she had got scared and raised her voice. She then managed to run away. Her mother was close by and came to the spot after hearing her voice. On seeing the girl’s mother, Chandaliya told her that he would marry the girl and fled from the spot. Later, after her father returned from work, the family approached the police.

Among the witnesses who deposed before the court were the victim, her mother and a man, who owned a shop in the neighbouring area where the incident took place. He had heard the girl’s cries for help and deposed that he knew the accused as he lived in the same area.

The court acquitted the accused of section 8 of the POCSO Act for sexual assault.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App