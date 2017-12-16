Mumbai: Man, fond of working out, held for stealing chain to pay his gym

“Jain was riding his bike when the two stopped him. The complainant thought they could be his customers, but as soon as he stopped the accused snatched his chain and escaped,” said an officer (Representational Image) “Jain was riding his bike when the two stopped him. The complainant thought they could be his customers, but as soon as he stopped the accused snatched his chain and escaped,” said an officer (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, a fitness freak, for allegedly snatching a chain from a jeweller to pay for his gym membership and fitness diet. The police said the accused, Shams Ali Sayyed, committed the crime, his first, along with his friend Shahazab Firoz Khan, also aged 20. Khan has also been arrested.

“Sayyed is unemployed and his parents had stopped giving him money to fund his gym membership and diet, so he hatched a plan to commit the crime along with his friend,” said an officer from the N M Joshi Marg police station, who didn’t wish to be named. The police said the duo snatched the chain from the South Mumbai-based jeweller, Ashok Jain, who was on a bike, outside the Lower Parel station on December 1 and escaped.

“Jain was riding his bike when the two stopped him. The complainant thought they could be his customers, but as soon as he stopped the accused snatched his chain and escaped,” said an officer.

During investigation, the police scanned footage from CCTV cameras near the spot. “We managed to get the registration number of Sayyed’s vehicle. Sayyed confessed he and his accomplice had committed the crime,” the officer added. Khan was arrested from Nagpada. The police have recovered the stolen chain.

