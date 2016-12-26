Mumbai: Man dies in film city while painting walls

A 34-YEAR-old man died after he fell from a height of five feet and hit his head on the floor of a studio in Goregaon Film City. According to Aarey Police, the deceased, Mukesh Dakia, was a painter who was a resident of Aarey Colony. Dakaia was painting the studio wall at studio number two in Film City for a scheduled film shoot.

Senior police inspector at Aarey police station, Vijay Oulkar, said the deceased was not wearing any protective gear as he was working only at a height of five feet. “He was standing on a steel ladder and was painting the wall. He then lost his balance and fell and hit the back of his head,” the officer added.

Dakia was taken to Kokilaben hospital where he was declared dead. Aarey police do not suspect foul play in the case. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed at Aarey police station and police are waiting for the postmortem report to carry on further investigation.