Mumbai: Man dies after being sucked into MRI machine, CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

The MRI department at Nair Hospital was shut after the incident. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The MRI department at Nair Hospital was shut after the incident. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of Lalbaug resident Rajesh Maruti Maru (32) who died in Nair Hospital on Saturday night after getting sucked into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

The death highlights a major issue at civic-run hospitals where patients’ relatives are forced to do meant for hospital’s class II and III employees. The victim was carrying an oxygen cylinder before he was pulled into the machine.

The Agripada police registered a case under IPC section 304, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, against the hospital administration. Three people, on-duty doctor Saurabh, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and ayah Sunita Surwe, have been named accused in the FIR. The Nair hospital has submitted CCTV footage of outside the diagnostic room to police for further investigation.

On Saturday, Maru was accompanying his sister’s mother-in-law Laxmibai to the hospital’s MRI department for a test. At around 8.30 pm, he got trapped between the oxygen cylinder he was holding and the MRI machine. “The magnetic force of the machine sucked him in. We are not sure how he went so close. Inquiry is on,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean at Nair hospital.

According to hospital staffers, Maru was holding the oxygen cylinder for the mother-in-law while she was scheduled to undergo the MRI scan. He was assisting the hospital staff in positioning her for the machine. “He went forward to help her and instead got trapped along with the oxygen cylinder inside the MRI machine. And the hospital worker scolded us that why he went close to MRI machine when he had the cylinder in his hand,” said relative Priyanka Solanki.

Hospital staffers claim that the cylinder’s knob broke open inside the machine causing leakage and Maru inhaled the fumes.

Naranbhai Jitiya, Maru’s relative, said, “He died within two minutes of getting sucked inside. There was no one to help.” Solanki added, “Our family is in shock. How can the hospital be so careless?”

Maru’s relative, Laxmibai, remains admitted in intensive care unit of the hospital. His body was taken to JJ Hospital when Dr G Chavan conducted the post-mortem on Sunday.

According to Agripada senior police inspector Savalaram Agawane, the three hospital employees were detained for questioning on Sunday. “The ward boy and ayah were with the patient. But relatives should ideally not be allowed inside. The ward boy or doctor should have told the family to not take oxygen cylinder close to the machine,” Agawane said.

