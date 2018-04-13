Mumbai: Man convicted for killing elderly woman, minor girl

According to the prosecution, Srivastava knew the victims’ family from his childhood. He killed Ranjana and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi, on June 3, 2011 with the motive of stealing the gold ornaments kept in their house. According to the prosecution, Srivastava knew the victims’ family from his childhood. He killed Ranjana and her granddaughter, Vaishnavi, on June 3, 2011 with the motive of stealing the gold ornaments kept in their house.

A 29-year-old man was convicted for killing a 50-year-old woman and her three-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter in Sion in 2011. Vishal Srivastava was found guilty by sessions court judge Salman Azmi on charges, including murder, trespassing and robbery. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday.

On the day of the murder, Ranjana’s daughter, Sheetal Raikar, returned from work and did not receive her mother’s response from inside the house. Later, a relative climbed up a ladder and peeped inside the house to find Vaishnavi lying in a pool of blood. They then broke open the door. While Vaishnavi had injuries on her neck, Ranjana’s body was found with a pillow on her face and had other wounds. The Antop Hill police was then called and a case of murder was registered.

Sheetal and her husband Santosh told the court that a few days after the funeral, they found that gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh were missing. According to Santosh, who deposed in court, the accused, Srivastava, had begun misleading the police by stating that Santosh and his wife had constant quarrels and the murders could have been a fallout of that. The police, however, began investigating Srivastava’s role after he began giving evasive answers and finally arrested him.

