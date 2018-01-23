Mumbai: Man commits suicide months after brother set himself ablaze

After Amit’s death, Singe said police would conduct an inquiry to find out the exact cause. Picture for representation purpose. After Amit’s death, Singe said police would conduct an inquiry to find out the exact cause. Picture for representation purpose.

A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison on Saturday, months after his brother had set himself ablaze in a police officer’s office. In November last year, Virar resident Vikas Jha (23) had set himself on fire inside the office of Vishwas Walvi, sub-divisional police officer, Vasai. He died hours later, after sustaining 80-90 per cent burns.

On Saturday evening, a day after meeting with senior police officials, Vikas’s brother Amit (24) consumed rat poison at his home in Virar. Palghar police superintendent Manjunath Singe said Amit was initially treated at KEM Hospital, before being discharged and continuing medication at a private hospital in Dahanu. At 7 am on Monday, however, Amit died, the police said.

According to the police, Vikas was booked in a case of molestation, aside from six other offences ranging from robbery and assault to cheating and criminal intimidation. He had reportedly been pleading with the police to let him off. Following the death of Vikas, Palghar police started an inquiry and concluded that the deceased was being harassed by Virar resident Munaf Baluch.

Sachin Pandkar, sub-divisional police officer, Dahanu, who conducted the probe, submitted an inquiry report to Singe on January 16, following which a case of abetment to suicide was lodged against Baluch the next day. Singe said Baluch and Vikas were local rivals who had filed several criminal cases against each other.

However, even after the FIR was lodged, Vikas’s family insisted that Yunus Shaikh, senior inspector of Virar police station, also be made an accused in the case. Singe said that the inquiry showed no evidence of misconduct by Shaikh.

After Amit’s death, Singe said police would conduct an inquiry to find out the exact cause. “Detailed inquiry will be done to find out the exact cause of the death and appropriate action will be taken based on medical reports and due inquiry. It’s very unfortunate that we have lost a precious life. Palghar police is with the family of Amit Jha and we will extend all possible help and support to the family to pass through the situation,” Singe said in a statement.

