Mumbai: Man ‘brags of murder’, police solve old case

MUMBAI Crime Branch officers said they have solved the case of a 35-year-old man missing since July last year, after finding out that he had been killed and his body dumped in the Manori creek. The deceased, Sanjay Mohite, was allegedly murdered by five persons after he duped them of Rs 39 lakh. The crime had gone undetected till one of the accused was recently overheard by a police informer bragging about “successfully carrying out a murder”. According to the police, Mohite was beaten to death by the accused Satya Panigrahi (37) and four others at a Mira Road hotel eight months ago. The accused then dumped his body at Manori creek and fled. The body resurfaced in a creek at Saphale. After some locals spotted it, an accidental death report was registered at Saphale police station, but the body remained unidentified.

The murder did not come to light till one day, Panigrahi, while talking to others over a few drinks, started bragging about how they had successfully committed a murder and disposed of the body. On getting the information through an informer, the police detained and interrogated Panigrahi. Officers then found that Panigrahi, along with four others, had paid Rs 39 lakh to Mohite, who had promised them returns in crores. Over a period of time, when the returns did not come, the accused got suspicious and started enquiring about the money with Mohite, who then fled the city.

“The accused finally managed to track down Mohite to a hotel in Mira Road, where they tied him up and beat him for three days for cheating them. Mohite finally succumbed to the injuries and was eventually dumped at Manori,” an officer said. The crime branch officers are likely to hand over the accused to the Saphale police, who will register a case of murder against the five, which includes the owner of a bar in Mulund.