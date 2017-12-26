Man booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ 13-year-old girl in Kandivali

Police in Kandivali have booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl twice in a week. The accused, Popat Shinde, who lives in the same locality as the girl, would allegedly wait on the route the 13-year-old took while coming home from school, and touch her inappropriately, the police said.

After warning the accused once, the girl’s parents approached the police and a case was registered on charges including outraging modesty of a woman and under sections of the POCSO Act.

An officer said the girl, a Class 7 student, lives with her parents in Kandivali. On December 17, when the girl was returning from school, Shinde allegedly overpowered her and molested her, the police said. On Saturday, the girl reportedly told her parents that Shinde molested her again.

