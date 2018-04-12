Mumbai: Man booked for ‘obscene’ photo of Ambedkar on Facebook

“The accused uploaded the image on his Facebook page and shared it publicly,” said an officer at Powai police station. (Representational Image) “The accused uploaded the image on his Facebook page and shared it publicly,” said an officer at Powai police station. (Representational Image)

A man was booked in Powai Sunday for allegedly posting an obscene picture of Dr B R Ambedkar on his Facebook page. The image was first noticed on the Facebook timeline of a Powai resident who works as a receptionist at a luxury apartment complex. The police said the man was offended by the way Ambedkar’s face had been defaced in the edited image and was also outraged by the comments that followed it.

“The accused uploaded the image on his Facebook page and shared it publicly,” said an officer at Powai police station.

Lift operator Atul Tiwari, 27, was booked for hurting religious sentiments, spreading obscene content and with intentional humiliation under the IPC, the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

