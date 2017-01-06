Mumbai: Man bludgeoned to death in mosque

A 55-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in a mosque in Airoli Wednesday night reportedly after an argument. The police is on the lookout for the killer. According to the police, the incident took place in a mosque in Airoli’s Sector 1 Wednesday night when Ishtiaq Ahmed Shaikh had gone there to sleep. Some time later, the accused, Nabi Abdul Shaikh, also entered the premises to pass the night.

“The accused was making strange noises in his sleep. This irritated the deceased, who told him to be quiet. The two men got into a heated argument,” said Pradip Tidar, senior inspector, Rabale police station.

The police said that the accused then picked up a metal rod holding up the microphone used by the mosque for prayers and bludgeoned Shaikh with it. He then fled. After his body was discovered the next morning, the Rabale police registered a case of murder. “We have formed teams to trace the accused. We believe that he has fled to Uttar Pradesh,” said Tidar.