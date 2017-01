A 59-year-old man who did not stand up when the national anthem was playing during the screening of Dangal at a Goregaon cinema hall was allegedly assaulted by another moviegoer last week.

Police suspect Shirish Madhukar, the accused, was under the influence of alcohol. The victim, Amalraj Dasan, was watching the movie along with his wife.

He did not stand up when the anthem was played during a scene in the second half.