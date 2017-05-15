Mumbai: Man ‘assaulted’ by bouncer

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man was attacked and throttled allegedly by a bouncer at a restaurant in Malad West after he called police to complain about the quality of service there. The incident took place at Gurukrupa Restaurant and Bar at Chincholi Bunder in the early morning earlier this week when Suresh Chakre, an estate agent living in Malad, went to the restaurant with his friend and son.

According to the police, Chakre placed an order at the restaurant but was told by the manager that he would have to wait 20 minutes to be served or he could go to a section of the restaurant where customers were consuming alcohol. Chakre agreed to wait, the police said. However, after several minutes when their food did not arrive, Chakre again approached the manager, who said it would take a while longer. However, when their food did not arrive a little while later, Chakre dialled the police control room to complain.

According to police, when the restaurant manager noticed that Chakre had called them, he sent a bouncer, Imran Shaikh, after Chakre. Shaikh, the police said, allegedly grabbed Chakre by the neck and started to throttle him. Chakre was saved when his friend and other patrons at the restaurant intervened and separated Shaikh from him. For the next few days, Chakre experienced severe pain in his neck and after getting an X-ray done, was informed that he had suffered a swelling.

He then approached Malad police station. “We have registered a complaint on the basis of the medical records submitted by the complainant and have arrested the accused,” said Sudhir Mahadik, senior inspector, Malad police station.

