Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman

POLICE ARRESTED a 32-year-old man Thursday for allegedly assaulting and molesting a woman who had refused his advances earlier.

According to the police, the accused Rajendra Bajaj, a film producer, had asked the victim to marry him but his proposal was shot down.

On 29 December, the accused forcibly entered the victim’s house and tried to force himself upon her. When the victim resisted, Bajaj physically assaulted her.

The victim finally filed a complaint at Juhu police station on January 4.

The police registered a case against Bajaj and arrested him. An Andheri court sent the accused to judicial custody and later granted him bail.