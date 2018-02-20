Mumbai man arrested for masturbating in front of actor

The police arrested the accused, Jeevan Chaudhary (42), on charges of outraging a woman’s modesty.(Representational image) The police arrested the accused, Jeevan Chaudhary (42), on charges of outraging a woman’s modesty.(Representational image)

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man who allegedly flashed an actor on a busy street in Vile Parle on Monday morning. In her complaint to the police, the actor said the accused was masturbating inside a white BMW parked outside the Parle Tilak School in Vile Parle (East) and rolled down the windows on seeing her.

When the actor tried to confront him, he allegedly sped away. The police later arrested the accused, Jeevan Chaudhary (42), on charges of outraging a woman’s modesty. According to the complainant’s husband, also an actor, they stay hardly 100 metres from Subhash Road in Vile Parle where the incident took place. “My wife had gone to the doctor and was walking back home. She was talking on the phone with her brother when she halted to sip water outside the Parle Tilak School in Vile Parle. There was a white BMW vehicle parked there with a man in the driver’s seat. She saw that the man was masturbating there,” he told The Indian Express.

He added: “The man saw her and rolled down the car window to expose himself. My wife was obviously shocked and didn’t know what to do initially. However, when she charged towards him, he fled in the vehicle. She took down the last four digits (1985) of the white BMW before it went out of sight.” The couple approached the Vile Parle police station where an FIR was registered.

The police checked the CCTV cameras in the buildings in the area to track down the accused, who was later arrested under relevant sections of the IPC. “It is surprising that in a city like Mumbai in broad daylight on a busy street someone can dare to do that. What makes it all the more shocking is that the vehicle was parked outside a school where so many girls study. I suspect he is a habitual offender and must have come here before as well,” said the complainant’s husband.

