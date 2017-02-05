Mumbai: Man, accomplice arrested for rape of 30-year-old

The railway police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the rape of a 30-year-old mother of two children. Police identified the accused as Ganesh Jadhav (40), who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. Kiran Mali, a 61-year-old accomplice of Jadhav was also arrested for allegedly allowing Jadhav to use her home to assault the woman. According to the police, the woman met Jadhav at the Rabale railway station on January 31.

Police said that the man led the woman out of the station for a meal. “They visited a nearby restaurant and after that the man took the woman to a nearby shack owned by Mali where he sexually assaulted her,” said an officer. Following the incident, the woman approached the Rabale railway police and registered a rape complaint.

Jadhav, a Navi Mumbai local was caught on CCTV footage at the railway station and traced after his photo was circulated. Jadhav led the police to Mali who lived close to his address. Both of them have been arrested by the police.