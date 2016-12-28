Mumbai: Major fire in Lower Parel, no injuries

A major fire in a chawl in Lower Parel Tuesday evening resulted in disruption of the traffic during the peak hours. Fire officials said the fire was minor when it broke out around 8 pm in Khimaji Ramji Chawl no 4, opposite Phoenix Mall on Senapati Bapat Road. “Following the explosion of two cooking gas cylinders, the fire aggravated. However, there are no injuries,” said an official. Five fire engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused around 9 pm. Locals said nine out of the 26 hutments were gutted. “The residents came out immediately. So, there are no injuries,” said Sandip Varkhede, a resident.