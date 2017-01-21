Mumbai: Major fire guts godowns, injures two firemen in Kurla

A major fire broke out in godowns storing scrap material along CST Road in Kurla (West) in the wee hours of Friday. Two firemen received minor injuries during firefighting operations and were released from hospital after treatment.

The fire department officers said the fire broke out around 1.15 am in the godowns of Kapadia Nagar, near the Mohamed World Trade Centre on CST Road in Kurla (West). The fire was further aggravated due to multiple cylinder blasts and was doused around 4.14 am. Fourteen fire engines, seven water tankers and other emergency vehicles were sent to the spot.

Fire officials said around 25-30 godowns were gutted in the fire. Scrap material, a couple of garages, kerosene stock, electric wiring, CNG gas cylinders were gutted in the fire, said an official.

“The fire was aggravated mainly due to the 3-4 cylinder blasts but it was brought under control immediately. Two firemen received minor injuries,” said P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade.

Two firemen — Rajesh Rathod (30) and Nikhil Shinde (26) — received minor injuries while dousing the fire. They were treated at the Sion hospital and were allowed to go home, said an official.

Brian Miranda, local Congress corporator, claimed that a portion of a nearby religious structure was also gutted in the fire.