Juhu fire toll six; 18 injured, 3 of them critical

A fire that broke out at the construction site of a 13-storey building in Juhu around 10 pm on Wednesday left six people dead and 18 others injured. All those who died and got injured were workers living in temporary structures on the ground floor. Fire officials said the blaze was aggravated by explosions of two gas cylinders. On Thursday, Juhu police registered a case of negligence against the developer, Kabra Group, contractor and the owner of the agency that supplied LPG cylinders to workers.

Fire officials at the site said the blaze broke out in the 22-foot-high temporary residential units for workers and their families. “The fire was confined to around 14 residential units. Of the four LPG cylinders in the structures, two exploded. Although the fire had been extinguished in five minutes, the explosion of the gas cylinders caused serious burn injuries and casualties even before the fire engines reached,” said a senior fire official.

Officials added that the fire had been caused by unauthorised use of LPG cylinders and they have submitted a complaint to the Juhu police seeking criminal action against the person who supplied the gas cylinders illegally. The Juhu police recorded the statements of workers who were staying on the site. Family members of the deceased were not allowed to take the bodies because of ongoing probe.

Azizul Molla (38), a resident of Kharghar, had come to collect the bodies of his aunt Saira Molla (28), uncle Rehmatullah Molla (32) and their 12-year-old daughter Tasleema Molla.

But was not allowed to take the bodies. “We are from West Bengal and I wanted to take the bodies back home. But the police said they are still investigating the case and asked us to come back tomorrow,” Azizul said. He said they were construction workers living at the site for the past one-and-a-half years.

At Cooper Hospital, 24 people were brought in from Juhu between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Six were declared dead.

“Currently, 12 patients are admitted and the rest have been discharged,” an on-duty doctor said. Three are critical with third-degree burns. Dilip Yadav, who has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries on the limbs, back and other parts of the body is on ventilator support. A patient identified as Vikram, has 50-60 per cent burns. Dilip Tapa, has sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. “He may need ventilator support if his condition worsens. The only danger after fire injury is the spread of infection,” the doctor said.

