Mumbai: Love for vintage beauties keeps this club rolling

By Anushka Jain

Almost every Sunday morning, a group of 15-20 vintage car connoisseurs and owners meet at a prominent coffee joint in South Mumbai. Over their brewed beverages and cookies, conversations range from the pride of owning a ‘prized possession’ to its obsessions and with the changing times the ardous task of maintaining them. Meet a group of vintage car enthusiasts who call themselves, the Classic Drive Group.

Dileet Titus from Delhi said he tried to make it to these meetings whenever he was in town. “Discussion centres around our treasured collections”. Titus, a member of the group since 1960s, owns an envious collection of nearly 100 vintage and classic cars.

After sipping their coffee and grabbing their breakfast, the members hit the roads and take their beauties on a short drive starting from Horniman Circle and ending at Chembur. Their collection includes classics such as Austin 7, the 1935 Bentley, Rolls Royce P11, the Packard 633 and the Ford Model A.

Amal Tanna is another member of the group and owner of multiple vintage American cars such as the 1919 Packard Twin Six Limousine and the 1963 Fiat 600. “Through this informal group I have forged a few new friendships and have some wonderful friends who share the same passion as I do,” said Tanna.

How to maintain these cars, which are the new ones on sale and appreciation and admiration of someone else’s possession usually keep their discussion going. “During one such gathering, somebody mentioned that a Parsi gentleman was looking to sell his very special 1931 Packard 633. Before anyone else could say anything, I expressed my desire to buy it and within a few hours it was mine,”said Madan Mohan, president of the Vintage and Classic Car Federation of India and a regular in the group.

Many members also bring along their children to the meetings, which give them the opportunity to know the difference in technology of cars over the years. “In order to keep the engines intact, it is necessary to drive them once or twice in a week,” said another member Jagdish Thackersey, who owned a 1935 Sports drophead coupe. “We have driven cars with a single cylinder engine to those fitted with 16 engines. Not just the technology has evolved but there has been a sea change in the way cars looks now. From what once looked like tricycles, car designs have also seen a gradual change,” remarked Mohan.

With cars dating back to eighties, finding their spares becomes difficult. “The tyres and engines get worn out and these are difficult to fix. Finding tyres which have wooden spokes that fits the size is difficult. Equally challenging is to maintain their engines which are fitted with mechanical gears and brakes,” said Bhuvnesh Chandra, who owns a vintage Austin 7 (1928).

The meetings also see the presence of a few mechanics. “There are hardly any mechanics in the city who can fix these cars so we ensure that a few of them are onboard our group. They guide us on where we can find the spares. They also hand out tips on maintaining these cars,” Chandra added.

The group also discusses rallies and competitions they aim to attend or participate. “Once I needed a six-volt battery for the car I owned. I posted a message in our common messenger group and Tanna happened to have it’s spare which he later shipped to me. Our group comprises doctors, businessmen and engineers and we help each other with tips on our professions as well,” Titus added. A car enthusiasts’ group has now extended its charter and is much much more.

