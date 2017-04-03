Mumbai: Locals oppose jogging track in playground

The BMC’s garden cell says work on the jogging track in the playground in Jogeshwari East has been stopped following opposition from residents. Dilip Kagda The BMC’s garden cell says work on the jogging track in the playground in Jogeshwari East has been stopped following opposition from residents. Dilip Kagda

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed plan of constructing a decorative joggers’ track in a playground in Jogeshwari East has irked locals, who say they will lose the only playground in the area. According to the garden cell of the BMC, a decorative joggers’ track, flower bed, seating arrangement with pergola for senior citizens, children play area and security cabin, along with other features, is to come up on a playground in Sanjay Nagar in Jogeshwari East.

Sanjeev Shamanthul of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) alleged that the BMC was carrying out the work unnecessarily. “It is trying to convert a playground into a garden. This is the only playground in the area and the locals will lose it,” said Shamanthul, adding that youngsters use the ground for sports such as cricket, kabaddi and football.

Locals alleged that the civic body divided the plot, into three parts and had developed two parts of it, with an open air gym, a closed gym, a play area for children etc., prior to civic polls. An area admeasuring 2,550 sq metre was left for the playground.

“After the election, the work on playground was started, which shocked us,” said Shamanthul, adding that a group of local residents had met the ward officials to raise objection to the work.

Officials from the garden cell said the work had been stopped following the opposition. The estimated cost of the proposed work is around Rs 1.25 crore, an official said.

Maidan Bachao Samiti, a group which fights for open spaces, has also extended its support to the residents on the issue. In its letter to the civic administration, the Samiti pointed out that two jogging tracks already exist in a 100-metre periphery of the Sanjay Nagar playground. “While one jogging track has been developed by the BMC, there is another jogging track nearby of an adjoining gym. Then what is the need of developing another one on the existing playground?” said the Samiti.

Officials from the garden cell admitted the existence of jogging tracks, but said they were not built by them. “Still, we will give a hearing to the locals and we will then decide on the matter,” said the official.

