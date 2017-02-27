Mumbai: Local trains on Harbour line affected following train derailment at GTB Nagar railway station

The harbour line services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kurla is affected due to goods train derailment at 4:15 am. Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar The harbour line services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kurla is affected due to goods train derailment at 4:15 am. Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar

Local services were affected in the morning peak hours on the harbor line on Central Railway, Monday after a goods train derailed near Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar railway station on the line at 4.15 am. Officials said while the south-bound trains from Kurla station will remain suspended, trains Up to Panvel along with the trans-harbor line will remain functional.

“The harbour line services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kurla is affected due to goods train derailment at 4:15 am. Trains are running between Kurla and Panvel and Wadala to Andheri (trans harbor). Also, as mainline and transharbour trains are running, harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via transharbour and main line. CR would also be running additional local trains between Vashi to Thane for passengers to go via Thane as CST – Kurla harbour line services affected,” an official statement from CR said.

Services will be restored on the harbor line after the train is re railed, officials said. Also, down local trains are delayed by 5 to 10 mins on Western Railway. On the main line, fast track bound trains to CST are delayed by 5-10 minutes.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd