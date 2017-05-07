Mumbai: Lift kills 12-year-old girl peeping into shaft

A 12-year-old girl lost her life on Friday after a lift that was on its way down hit her head while she was peeping into the shaft to see if the elevator was working.

Qunoot Zaveri, who recently cleared Class VI, stayed on the sixth floor of a seven-storey building in Bandra (East). She was waiting for the lift, along with her 12-year-old cousin sister, when the incident took place. The local Nirmal Nagar police station has taken an accidental death report in the matter.

According to the police, on Friday evening, Qunoot and her cousin wanted to go to a lower floor from their sixth-floor residence at Ashiyana building, an SRA building at Behram Nagar area. After pressing the button to call a lift, Qunoot and her cousin waited for a bit.

According to the statement given by Qunoot’s cousin, when the lift did not arrive for a while, Qunoot peeped into the shaft through a nearly 2X1 feet

gap along the safety door of the elevator. “The lift was on the seventh floor and the girl, assuming that it was stuck on some floor, peeped below. The lift came down at that moment and hit her head on the back. Her cousin, who saw what happened, pulled the girl away from the door. Qunoot had lost consciousness by then and she had also lost a lot of blood,” said Vasudev Jamdade, senior inspector of Nirmal Nagar police station.

Qunoot’s cousin informed the family members and the girl was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where she was declared dead around 8 pm.

Qunoot’s father, Asif Zaveri, has a cloth workshop and her mother, who has remarried, stays in Gujarat. She has been informed about the accident and she is supposed to reach the city by Saturday evening.

“The building has two lifts. One lift has the safety door well covered while the other lift, that Qunoot was waiting for, had a gap in the middle,” an officer said.

The senior inspector said that since the building was not a registered society, no one was specifically responsible for the lifts.

The Nirmal Nagar police have taken an accidental death report in the matter and there will be no case registered.

A building resident alleged that in spite of there being a gap in the safety door for the longest time, no one had bothered to cover it. “It was a tragedy waiting to happen. There should be a probe to find out whose negligence led to the incident and action should be taken against that person,” he said.

