Fighting prejudice with Pride

On Saturday, a large contingent of some of Mumbai’s most beautiful and best-dressed people converged at August Kranti Maidan for the Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride walk. They might not have equal rights, yet — but they sure had sass and swag, as members of the city’s LGBTQI community along with several straight allies marched down Nana Chowk. Along with dhol players from Nashik, equal rights activists and hundreds of marchers spilled out from Nana Chowk with their rainbow flags up to Grant Road Bridge. The march, which kicked off at 3:30 pm, proceeded to Lamington Road, crossing the Opera House to Kennedy Bridge and back to August Kranti Maidan.

The sun beat down, but some in the crowd knew a thing or two about weather-proof make-up and stayed fabulous in the 35-degree heat. Collectives such as the Humsafar Trust, GayBombay, Gaysi, Doctors for Equality and Pink Singers (London’s LGBT choir) held their banners and placards high; the fashion statements at Pride this year included goddesses, an innovative backless shirt and a unicorn.

Perhaps the highlight of the march was when the crowd walked past the YMCA — shirtless tenants lounging at the windows were greeted with whoops of enthusiasm, much to the bemusement of the older and more dressed in the houses on the other side of the road. Both were invited to join in, but declined.