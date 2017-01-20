Mumbai: Lessons for kids in safe use of electric gadgets

School students in the city learnt lessons in safe use of electrical gadgets through activities organised over a week. Between January 11 and 17, schools engaged students in various activities to create awareness about safety precautions to be taken while handling gadgets.

A circular from the school education department had asked schools to observe a week in which students would pledge to use electrical gadgets safely. This was part of a safety campaign launched by the departments for industries, energy and labour.

Watch what else is in the news

Students of Ryan International School, Kandivli, participated in several activities through the week. On the first day, teachers made a presentation to the students on the correct uses of appliances. “Students were told to not touch switches and appliances with wet hands. They were told about good conductors and bad conductors of electricity,” said principal Anjali Bowen.

To ensure more engagement, the school management involved the students in a group activity where they had to present a case on what precautions they should keep in mind. A parent-teacher forum was also held to make parents and children aware of the hazards of open wires or live circuits at home. “The forum discussed what parents need to be careful about at home,” said Bowen.

Teachers at the St Joseph School, Panvel, held different awareness programmes for different age groups. “For example, Class I to Class III students were told not to insert their fingers or any sharp metallic objects into open sockets. The higher class students were told about good conductors and bad conductors,” said principal Kalpana Dwivedi. She said that special presentations were made to students above Class VIII who already have basics of electricity as part of their course. How to avoid shocks was the central theme of the awareness programmes, said Dwivedi.

Commending the schools for the initiative, Vishwas Pathak, Director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, said the week was aimed not only at students but the general public too. “Such campaigns spread awareness at larger scales. This helps avoid unwarranted accidents as most accidents are caused by ignorance.