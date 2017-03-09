Mumbai: LED lights reduce by half Ghatkopar Metro station’s energy use

LED lights at Ghatkopar metro station. Amit Chakravarty LED lights at Ghatkopar metro station. Amit Chakravarty

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has installed light-emitting diode (LED) lighting in the Ghatkopar Metro station, bringing down its energy consumption by as much as half. This initiative will soon be replicated at other stations. On an average, Metro stations have lights switched on for at least 13 hours per day. Replacing the station’s 1,718 lamps with LED, Mumbai Metro One plans to save up to approximately 1.2 lakh units of energy per year. This will lead to a reduction of more than Rs 12 lakh per year in electricity bill payments.

“Mumbai Metro One is already an eco-friendly mode of transportation and provides the cleanest and safest ride to commuters. As a responsible and conscientious mass rapid transport (MRT) utility, it is our endeavour to reduce our carbon footprint as far as possible,” said a Mumbai Metro One spokesperson.

Only the lamps have been retrofitted with LED lights while the fixtures remain untouched. The implementing body has also initiated the installation of these eco-friendly lighting at other metro stations, the depot, and administrative buildings as well.

It also plans to install rooftop solar panels at all metro stations to harness solar power to meet part of its electricity requirement. Installing solar panels and LED lighting will reduce the carbon footprint of metro stations by approximately 2,430 tonnes per year.