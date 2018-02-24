Lawyer duped of Rs 50,000 after he shares PIN with accused

A 30-year-old advocate from central Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by a person at KEM Hospital in Parel last week. Police said the advocate had given his debit card to the accused and also shared his PIN with the man, who then fled with the cash.

According to police, a case was registered late last week after advocate Sandeep Indrajeet Pandey approached Bhoiwada police. The complainant, in his statement, said he was in KEM Hospital where his wife had gone seeking treatment in the out patients’ department. Pandey was waiting in a queue for their turn when a middle-aged man approached him, identifying himself as Dinesh Yadav, and said his sister was undergoing a surgery.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said: “The incident took place around noon. The accused posed as a ticket examiner working at Kurla railway station. He claimed he had spent a lot of money on his sister’s treatment and started asking for money.”

The accused reportedly told Pandey that he would return the money once his relatives reach the hospital. The complainant did not have cash and, the police said, the accused reportedly began insisting that Pandey withdraws money from a nearby ATM to give to him. Pandey, however, refused.

The accused then allegedly started crying after which Pandey reportedly gave him his debit card and shared the PIN. After some time, the advocate got a message on his cellphone stating that Rs 5,000 had been debited from his account. He got another message stating Rs 10,000 had been withdrawn and within a few minutes, Rs 50,000 had been withdrawn from his account. Senior police inspector Dattatrey Patil from Bhoiwada police station said: “We are investigating the case thoroughly and have started scrutinising CCTV footage from the hospital.”

A case has been registered under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

