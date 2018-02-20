Mumbai lawyer alleges repeated rape by friend in his Uttar Pradesh home for a week

Police have kept the alleged victim in a government guest house under police security. (Photo for representation) Police have kept the alleged victim in a government guest house under police security. (Photo for representation)

A Mumbai-based lawyer has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her friend and held captive for a week in his home in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh when she had gone there to attend a wedding. The 26-year-old, who claimed to be a practising lawyer in Bombay High Court, reached the Nahtaur police station on Sunday and lodged the complaint and the accused was arrested from his house on Monday. Her medical examination was done on Monday and the results are awaited. Her statement before the court would be recorded on Tuesday. Police have kept the alleged victim in a government guest house under police security.

According to the woman’s account given to the police, she had come to the home of her friend, Mohammad Faisal (26), who works in a hair salon in Mumbai and whom she knew for over two years. She said she was there to be part of Faisal’s sister’s wedding in the Imambara locality in Bijnor city on February 12. Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the woman informed the police that she had come to Faisal’s house on February 12 alone. She alleged that after she reached there, “the family held her captive in a room where she was repeatedly raped by Faisal. She said the family members beat her up,” the officer said.

Chaudhary said the victim had told the police that she somehow escaped when the family was busy with wedding preparations. “In our primary investigation, we have found out that the woman, a law practitioner in Mumbai, was in a relationship with Faisal for the last two years. Faisal works at a salon there (in Mumbai). After she came here on her own from Mumbai on February 12, she stayed with the family, which happens to be lower-middle-class,” the SP said. He added that police arrested Faisal from his house on Monday.

“The accused, during his interrogation, denied all allegations and claimed he was in a relationship with the woman and she had come to his house on her own. We have got the victim’s medical examination done and the report is awaited,” the SP said. “An FIR has been lodged against Faisal, his parents and two other family members under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural intercourse), 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” the SP’s spokesperson said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd