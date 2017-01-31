Mumbai: Lalbaug flyover closed to traffic for 3 hours

THE Lalbaug flyover was closed for traffic again for over three hours on Monday, after gaps were noticed between two girders. It was later opened to light motor vehicles (LMV). The flyover was closed from 7 am to enable repairs. “The contractors of the flyover, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, visited it to assess the damage,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson. Built by the MMRDA, the flyover was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC had last year floated e-tenders to repair and resurface the bridge at a cost of Rs 13 crore. However, after a PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court, a temporary stay was ordered on the repair pending a structural audit report. The report is due to be submitted to the BMC on Tuesday, January 31. The next hearing of the petition is on February 9. Connecting Parel and Byculla, the flyover is a crucial link in South Mumbai, easing many traffic bottle-necks.

Built at a cost of Rs 140 crore in 2011, the flyover has seen a series of incidents over the years. It was closed for repairs November last year too, when cracks were noticed on it. Before that, a concrete block from the flyover had collapsed in 2012. During its construction, a beam had collapsed. BMC officials and the traffic police department remained unavailable to comment on the incident.