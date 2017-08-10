Mumbai: Kurla woman duped of Rs 1.11 lakh

In vishing cases, criminals make phone calls pretending to be calling from a bank, take the debit card details of unsuspecting victims and use those to make purchases. In vishing cases, criminals make phone calls pretending to be calling from a bank, take the debit card details of unsuspecting victims and use those to make purchases.

A 34-year-old Kurla resident became the latest victim of ever-growing vishing cases in the city after she lost Rs 1.11 lakh through two of her debit cards. In terms of the amount lost, this was one of the bigger cases that took place in the city. In most cases, the amount lost has been around Rs 20,000, police said. In vishing cases, criminals make phone calls pretending to be calling from a bank, take the debit card details of unsuspecting victims and use those to make purchases.

An officer from Nehru Nagar police in Kurla (East) said complainant Rehana Shaikh, a resident of Sai Krupa Society in Kurla, received a call on her phone around 1.45 pm Tuesday and the caller knew about her two debit cards. Claiming to be calling from the bank where she had the accounts, he told her that as part of security measure they were checking card details of customers.

“He told the woman that if she did not provide the details, her account would be blocked by the month-end. Not suspecting anything amiss since the caller had details of her account, she gave away the card details. He also asked her to give the One Time Password (OTP) that she got on her mobile,” said Pramod Koparde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.

The caller asked her to complete the same procedure with the other card. “While she gave the details, including OTP, she became suspicious and headed to her bank while the call was on. But by the time she reached, two transactions of Rs 86,000 and Rs 25,000 had been carried,” the officer said.

