Mumbai: Body found hanging from tree

The body of a 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh resident was found hanging from a tree in Kurla on Wednesday. Police found a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased, Mahendra Sahu (33), that said no one should be held responsible for the death. The Nehru Nagar police have taken an accidental death report in the matter.

Senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station Sanjay Kale said the body was found hanging from a tree at Sable Nagar area near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla (East). Local people spotted the body around 7.30 am, brought it down from the tree and informed the police.

Kale said the man had been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla for the past few days. “We found his medical papers that said he was suffering from a stomach ailment for which he was admitted. We also found a suicide note written in english. It said no one should be held responsible for his death,” Kale said. ENS

