Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Mojo Bistro employee says lucky it was his weekly off

Tejas Surve, a trainee steward at Mojo Bistro. (Express photo) Tejas Surve, a trainee steward at Mojo Bistro. (Express photo)

A 26-year-old youth from Parel who is an employee of Mojo Bistro, in the vicinity of the One Above restaurant and pub, was lucky as he had his weekly off on Thursday, but rushed to KEM Hospital in the wee hours of Friday to check if any friends had been admitted.

Tejas Surve, a trainee steward, said, “I recently joined Mojo Bistro, on December 8. My job was to take orders and serve customers. It was my first weekly off this Thursday. I think I got very lucky as the fire looked terrible and anything could have happened.”

After Surve learnt of the incident, he rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel in the wee hours to check on his fellow employees.

“I started calling my colleagues after I found out from news channels, but as nobody answered my call, I rushed to the hospital. I checked with the doctors and none of my colleague was hurt in the incident. The incident is tragic,” said Surve.

