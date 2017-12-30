Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC begins crackdown on restaurants in mill area

Four restaurants faced demolition on Kamala Mills and Raghuvanshi Mills premises on Friday.

IN A reaction to the fire in Kamala Mills, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began a crackdown on eating houses and restaurants in the nearby areas on Friday afternoon. Four restaurants faced demolition on Kamala Mills and Raghuvanshi Mills premises on Friday itself, barely hours after the blaze at 1 Above, according to information received from the civic body.

At least four restaurants in Lower Parel area faced the axe as the BMC initiated action against illegalities. Unauthorised construction of asbestos roofing was demolished from the terrace at Skyview Cafe, a rooftop restaurant in Oasis City of Kamala Mills. At Raghuvanshi Mills, three restaurants — Panaya, Fumes and Shisha Sky Lounge – had their asbestos roof removed.

Teams of BMC officials were deployed in the two mill complexes for inspections. The officials made rounds of restaurant and looked for illegalities. There are 36 restaurants in Kamala Mills and around 10 in Raghuvanshi Mills. Officials at the BMC said demolition action is likely to continue on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said he wants to make sure that all eateries in the region are inspected over Friday and Saturday, ahead of the New Year Eve parties on Sunday night.

