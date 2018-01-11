Kamala Mills fire: Absconding pub owners of ‘1 Above’ Jignesh and Kripesh Sanghvi arrested in Mumbai

The fire at Kamala Mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives. The fire at Kamala Mills on December 29 claimed 14 lives.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, two of the three owners of the pub, 1 Above in connection with the Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives on the night of December 29.

Sangvi brothers — Jigar and Kripesh — were nabbed from western suburbs of Mumbai by the police while the duo was trying to flee the city. The two will be put soon put under official arrest.

The two have been booked for a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The arrest comes a day after the police on Tuesday also arrested — under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) — hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Karia after reportedly finding an Audi car belonging to wanted to accused Abhijeet Mankar, the co-owner of 1Above, at his residence. Also Read | Kamala Mills fire: 1 Above managers sent to custody till Jan 22

The third owner of 1Above, Abhijeet Mankar is still at large and evading arrest by the police.

