Kalyan: 3 die in accident

Three men lost their lives when their motorcycle rammed into a closed shop Saturday night in Kalyan, said police. The three victims — Dipesh Bhamre (25), Aravind Hire (43) and Sumit Nayar (25) — were friends and residents of the same locality in Kalyan (East), said the police. “All three of them were under the influence of alcohol and were riding on one bike. According to eyewitnesses, they were speeding,” said an officer from Khadawli. The three were on their way home when they lost control and ran into the shutter of a closed store, police said. “While Nair and Bhamre died on the spot, Hire was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on Sunday morning,” the officer said.

The police have lodged accidental death reports. “Their bodies were handed over to the families on Sunday,” the officer added.

