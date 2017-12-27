Mumbai: Two journalists held for ‘extortion’, sent to police custody

Pic for representation purpose only. Pic for representation purpose only.

TWO SENIOR journalists were arrested for alleged extortion after a woman journalist complained that the two took money from her after making her believe that her husband would be booked in a case of abetment to suicide unless a policeman was paid off. The two arrested journalists are Nishat Shamsi and Tahir Beig. They were arrested on Monday.

According to investigators, the two approached the woman journalist early this year, claiming that an Oshiwara-based model who committed suicide last year had named her husband in her suicide note. Senior police inspector Parmeshwar Ganame from the DN Nagar police station, where the extortion case is registered, said, “The model’s boyfriend was arrested for rape and abetment to suicide. The arrested boyfriend and the complainant’s husband are friends. The two accused convinced the complainant that her husband was also named in the suicide note and that an officer was demanding Rs 10 lakh to keep his name out of the case.”

The two accused reportedly told the complainant that her husband would be booked for rape and abetment to suicide. “The complainant discussed the matter with her husband and they decided to give them the money. On April 5, the complainant gave them Rs 10 lakh in Andheri,” said Ganame.

The complainant later learnt that the two had duped her. “She learnt that the investigating officer was not going to book her husband. The complainant then threatened that she would file a police complaint if they didn’t return the money,” said Ganame.

The two accused returned Rs 4 lakh in a month’s time. After waiting for months for the remaining sum, the victim approached the DN Nagar police station last week and registered a case against the two journalists. A case of extortion was registered and the two journalists were arrested on Monday and remanded in police custody.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App