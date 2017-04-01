Mumbai: Journalist, one other assaulted, no arrest yet

A journalist with Mumbai-based newspaper DNA and his friend were attacked by unidentified assailants in Kharghar Friday afternoon. Neither suffered serious injuries and the police is on the lookout for their attackers.

According to the police, the attack took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm when the duo, journalist Sudhir Suryavanshi and his friend Santosh Khatate, were travelling in the latter’s car.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that in Kharghar, four or five men riding on motorcycles punctured the car’s tyres and assaulted the men when the vehicle stopped. He added that the men fled after the attack.

Suryavanshi suffered a fractured right hand, while Khatate sustained minor injuries, the police said. Both men are being treated at Medicity Hospital in Kharghar.

Both men stay in Panvel and have told police that the attack may have been motivated by recently held elections in their housing society.

“Both men have no clue about the assailants. Their faces could not be seen as they had tied handkerchiefs to their faces,” Nagrale said, adding that the police was probing all angles.

The Mumbai Press Club condemned the attack and called upon the police to find the assailants.

