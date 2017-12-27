Mumbai: Journalist among 4 booked for ‘disrupting’ demolition drive

A senior officer said the incident took place around 1 pm Tuesday when the BMC began the slum demolition at Santacruz. (Pic for representation) A senior officer said the incident took place around 1 pm Tuesday when the BMC began the slum demolition at Santacruz. (Pic for representation)

THE BANDRA Kurla Complex (BKC) police Tuesday registered a case against four persons, including a freelance journalist, for allegedly not allowing government servants to carry out a demolition drive at the Ambedkar Nagar slums in Santacruz (east). The FIR says the slum-dwellers, encouraged by the journalist, pushed BMC officials around and a woman bit the hand of a policewoman. Those close to the journalist, Priyanka Borpujari, said the police were manhandling the slum-dwellers and she had captured that on her mobile phone that led to registration of the case.

A senior officer said the incident took place around 1 pm Tuesday when the BMC began the slum demolition at Santacruz. “One of the slum-dwellers contacted the journalist who reached the spot. She started shooting the entire exercise. We told her to go to the pavement and shoot it but she did not listen. She further encouraged the slum-dwellers to not allow the demolition to take place. Some sat in front of the JCB, while others held bricks in their hands. One woman bit the hand of a lady officer who was controlling the crowd,” said the officer.

Later, all of them were taken to the local police station. Eventually, an FIR under sections 353 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (causing grievous hurt to a public servant from his duty), 141 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the protesters and the journalist. “Four of them have been identified. No arrest has been made in the case,” said an officer.

Borpujari said she was recording on her phone how the demolition was taking place. “I saw that they were assaulting the women who were demanding that they be allowed to salvage their goods. When I recorded that, the cops came and told me to stop recording. As a freelance journalist, I do not have a press card and hence it was difficult for me to prove my case. They have given my phone back and it appears they have not deleted anything,” she said.

Sources close to her said she had been manhandled by the police and there was an injury mark on her neck.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App