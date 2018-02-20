Mumbai job seeker cheated of Rs 43,700 by man ‘posing as US Consul General’

Bhayander resident Mukesh Singh had uploaded his resume on several online job portals in search of a job abroad. (Representational photo) Bhayander resident Mukesh Singh had uploaded his resume on several online job portals in search of a job abroad. (Representational photo)

A 32-year-old professional was cheated of Rs 43,700 earlier this month by a man allegedly posing as the US Consul General to Mumbai, Edgard D Kagan. The man allegedly promised to secure a job for the victim in the US. Last month, Bhayander resident Mukesh Singh, who had uploaded his resume on several online job portals in search of a job abroad, received an email from a shipping company purportedly based in the US, the police said.

Singh, who works with a chartered accountancy firm in Mumbai, was asked to scan and email his personal identification documents. According to the police, a few days later, he received a phone call from a man who gave his name as Edgard D Kagan, and introduced himself as an employee at the US Consulate in Mumbai. Kagan is a senior American diplomat who has been the Consul General in Mumbai since August 2017.

The imposter told Singh that he would need to pay Rs 43,700 for the consulate to process his visa, said the police. Even as Singh waited to be given an account number to which he was to transfer the money, he received another email from the company confirming his selection for the job and then more emails instructing him to pay the visa processing fee in order to complete employment formalities.

On February 7, the police said, Singh transferred the money to an account number provided by the man posing as Kagan. However, after making the payment, Singh was asked to fill out two forms and pay a further Rs 95,000 to finish the visa process, added the police. An officer at the Bhayander police station said Singh became suspicious upon receiving a second request for money and went to the US Consulate in the Bandra Kurla Complex last week to make enquiries. “He was informed by the consulate that it does not send any emails to visa applicants to make monetary payments,” said the officer.

The police have registered a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and identity theft under the Information Technology Act. Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector, Bhayander police station, said the police had begun looking into the phone number and email addresses through which the fraud was committed.

