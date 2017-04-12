Mumbai: JJ hospital medical students held in fake caste certificate case resume studies

Several months after nine medical students were suspended from JJ hospital for allegedly faking SC/ST certificate to secure admissions to the MBBS course, the Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to at least seven, allowing them to continue their course.

In August 2016, the JJ police had registered a case of cheating and forgery against nine medical students at JJ Group of hospitals for reportedly providing fake caste certificates to obtain a medical seat in the reserved category. Of them, Ayesha Reshamwala, Aakif Reshamwala, Nauman Mansuri, Karan Purohit, Areeba Khan, Maria Shaikh and Qadri Mohammed Haq have been granted interim relief to attend classes after they missed several months of studies.

Heard by separate benches as the students had filed separate petitions, the court allowed the students to continue further semester studies until the state government completed its probe. JJ hospital’s dean, Dr T P Lahane, confirmed that the students have resumed their classes. “We received the court order after which we permitted them to study further,” he said.

According to Dr Pravin Shringare, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the court has allowed the students to continue with lectures until they are proven guilty of producing fake certificates. “Inquiry is on,” he said.

In 2016, JJ hospital had suspended nine students after it found they had produced fake certificates and paid an agent to get admission in reserved category. Ayesha Aakif, Nauman, Areeba, Awais Khan and Mohammed Qadri are second year students, while Karan and Maria are third year students.

