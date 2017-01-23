Mumbai: Protesters gather in Azad Maidan, seek withdrawal of ban on bullock cart races

The ‘Bailgadi Shariyat’ or bullock cart race holds the same significance in Maharashtra as Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo/Pradip Das) The ‘Bailgadi Shariyat’ or bullock cart race holds the same significance in Maharashtra as Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

With the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu making a grand return in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, pressure also mounted on the BJP government in Maharashtra for withdrawal of the ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra.

The ‘Bailgadi Shariyat’ or bullock cart race holds the same significance in Maharashtra as Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, a group of protesters gathered in south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan voicing their opposition to the existing ban on such races.

The bullock cart races were outlawed in 2012. Seven years ago, the Supreme Court had ordered a ban on bullock cart races but then later provided a brief relief, before banning the sport again in 2014. According to protesters, the bullock cart races have a 400-year-old history in the state, with farmers rearing these bullocks especially for races.

Adopting the tone of the protesters in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra’s bullock cart racing enthusiasts, who had gathered for the protest, said that they held animal groups such as the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) responsible for the ban, and wanted them banned, in turn.

Attempts to contact PETA representatives for a response went in vain. “We had young boys from in and around Mumbai, and parts of Western Maharashtra, including Pune, participate in today’s protest. In the coming week, massive bike rallies in support of lifting of the ban will be taken out in Pune. Our demand is that the ban should be lifted in the state,” said Rajeshwar Doke, a supporter. Nilesh Raundar, another supporter, said, “The SC has deferred a final decision on the ban. We are awaiting SC’s final order.”

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena’s Member of Parliament Shivaji Adhalrao Patil held a rasta roko agitation in Pune. He has demanded intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the matter. “If the ordinance of Tamil Nadu gets cleared, the Maharashtra government should also immediately clear this. The Chief Minister must intervene,” Patil said. The Sena MP even fired a sharp volley at the BJP. “Since coming to power at the Centre, the BJP has done nothing to restore the tradition.”

Patil even threatened to organised more protests. Firing another barb at the BJP. Patil alleged that the SC had deferred a decision on the matter in light of the Centre’s request.