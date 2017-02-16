Mumbai IRS scam: Second chargesheet filed against 37 people

NEARLY FOUR months after it busted the fake call centre racket on Mira Road, the Thane police on Monday filed the supplementary chargesheet against 37 people working at the nine call centres. The 37 accused, as per procedure, were placed under arrest before the chargesheet was filed in a local court in Thane. Most of the accused are those who were working as “diallers” at the call centres. The police had filed the first chargesheet in the case in December against 70 people who had a major role in the scam, including those who own the call centres, the managers and the masterminds in the case. The police added that more chargesheets are likely to be filed in the case.

DCP Parag Manere said, “Earlier we were focused on filing a watertight case against the main accused. Once the first chargesheet against them was filed in December, we started probing the roles of those working at the lower rung. Based on our investigation, we chargesheeted 37 people employed with these call centres on Monday. While 27 were granted bail on the same day, 10 who could not get surety were sent to jail. More chargesheets are likely in the case.”

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mukund Hatote, said, “These 37 people were present on the day we raided the call centres. They were allowed to go as we wanted to focus on the main accused. We are now probing the roles of everyone who was employed there. We are chargesheeting those against whom there is evidence of wrongdoing.” An officer added, “The sections applied against them are the same as those applied in the first chargesheet. These people were aware about what was going on at the call centre, which makes them accomplices in the scam.”

With the 37 people being chargesheeted, the tally of those charged in the case has gone up to 107. While filing the first chargesheet on December 2, the Thane police had said that they were likely to chargesheet the other 630 persons who had been working at these call centres.

The scam was busted on October 4 when Thane police raided nine call centres in the Mira Road-Bhayander area where employees would make calls to US citizens posing as IRS agents. They would then threaten the Americans to instantly settle the tax default by making a payment to them. After the scam was busted, the US police charged the accused present in the US who were involved in the scam.