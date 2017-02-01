Mumbai: International Customs Day celebrated

The Mumbai customs department celebrated International Customs Day on January 27 with emphasis on ‘Data Analysis for Effective Border Management’. The department is the country’s biggest customs formation handling one-third of the international trade of India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the programme, said it was making balance “between trade facilitation and creating fire in the minds of those who innovatively indulge in the anti-national activities of tax evasion and smuggling”. He further drew a parallel in the use of data analytics in customs enforcement. Guest speaker Rajesh Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Government of India, said data analytics played a key role in effectively managing the economic frontier of the country.