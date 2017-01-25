Mumbai International Airport operator defends parking charges

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that its charges for parking at the airport was a necessary step for regulating traffic, especially around the pick-up points, to avoid compromising the safety and security of Mumbai airport. MIAL filed an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation by city resident Akhil Chitre, seeking directions for MIAL to prohibit it from collecting parking charges at pick-up and drop points and entry fees at the international airport and domestic terminal.

According to MIAL, it is entitled to charge parking rate at its discretion. Moreover, it has been approved by the civil aviation ministry. The affidavit states that the situation at Mumbai’s airport is chaotic and a systematic navigation system needed to be implemented. “When there was no charge or minimum time prescribed for a vehicle entering or staying during pick-up, grave problems were noted on a daily basis. It was noted that commercial vehicles would park at the pick-up points endlessly leading to chaotic situation,” it said.

Presently, commercial vehicles entering the pick-up area are charged Rs 130 for an initial period of 10 minutes except when they are entering for a per-determined parking area. The private vehicles are exempted from such charges for the first five minutes and then are charged Rs 130 for the next five to 10 minutes. Both the vehicles are towed away after 30 minutes.

Pointing to the earlier practice, the affidavit stated, “This was a security nightmare and the Mumbai airport being a highly sensitive location and also a probable target for terrorist attacks, the security of the airport was being compromised.”