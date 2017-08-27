Mumbai: Inquiry ordered into derailment of coaches of suburban local

Four coaches of a local harbour train derailed at Mahim Junction, Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) Four coaches of a local harbour train derailed at Mahim Junction, Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

THE COMMISSIONER of Railway Safety (CRS), Western Circle, has called for an inquiry into the derailment of four coaches of a suburban local between Andheri and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) near Mahim railway station on the Western Harbour line Friday. Six people were injured in the incident. According to senior railway officials from the Western Railway (WR), the inquiry will be held on coming Monday (August 28) in the conference hall in presence of Divisional Railway Manager, WR. “Members of the public and railway staff having information or knowledge or details about the accident and matters connected are required to volunteer to depose before the CRS or send the details to the office of CRS, Western Circle. District, civil and police administration are advised to get themselves represented in the inquiry,” a senior railway official said.

Officials said a total amount of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia has been disbursed to the injured. While Rs 25,000 has been given to one of the victims who is grievously injured, Rs 5,000 each has been disbursed to five female passengers who suffered minor injuries. “I tried jumping out of the coach when it was getting derailed. My left leg received serious injuries. I was heading for my work when this happened and now I fear whether I will be able to recuperate soon to able to report to work this month,” Bankelal Kanojiya (38), a victim said.

The victims said they were satisfied with the remuneration given but it was a near death experience. “My grandmother sustained injuries on her hand. She is fine now. She recalls it was almost like a stampede after commuters started rushing to save their lives,” said Rakesh Magare, grandson of the woman, Tanabai. The derailed coaches were re-railed at 4 pm Friday. “The injuries took place because of their jumping from the train,” an official statement from the WR read.

