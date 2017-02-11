Mumbai: IndiGo flier opens emergency door, injures co-passenger; flight delayed

According to airport officials, minutes before take-off, the passenger identified as Akshay Mohan (31) opened the emergency exit door that hurt a fellow passenger Yogendra Govind Deolekar (34) inside the plane. According to airport officials, minutes before take-off, the passenger identified as Akshay Mohan (31) opened the emergency exit door that hurt a fellow passenger Yogendra Govind Deolekar (34) inside the plane.

A passenger was hurt on-board a Chandigarh-bound IndiGo flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Friday after a co-passenger inadvertently opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide. The passenger who opened the emergency exit was later handed over to the security staff and CISF at the Mumbai airport. According to airport officials, minutes before take-off, the passenger identified as Akshay Mohan (31) opened the emergency exit door that hurt a fellow passenger Yogendra Govind Deolekar (34) inside the plane. While medical assistance was later provided to Yogendra, the flight was delayed for two hours.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“IndiGo confirms of an unruly passenger behaviour reported on IndiGo flight 6E 4134 from Mumbai to Chandigarh, this morning,” an official statement from IndiGo airlines read. “Just after the boarding got completed (While the aircraft was stationary), a passenger seated on seat number 12C suddenly opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide. IndiGo staff on board immediately observed this and alerted the captain-in-command. In this process, a co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises,” the statement continued.

“Taking a precautionary measure, the captain immediately informed the ground staff of the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action.”

“Simultaneously, the captain informed all 176 passengers on board via inflight announcement, and switched off the aircraft engine. The passenger who opened the emergency exit door of the aircraft was handed over to the security staff and the CISF at the Mumbai airport. IndiGo has filed the FIR against this passenger,” the statement said. The airport police has registered a criminal case against the accused who will be produced for remand at the 66th Andheri Court on Saturday.

“The arrested accused opened emergency door of Indigo flight no. 6E – 4134 Bombay to Chandigarh near Bay no. 88 to Taxiway. The airport police station has registered criminal case vide CR No. 03/17, u/s 336 IPC r/w 23(1)(b) Aircraft rules 1937,” according to an official statement from the airport police. “The cause of his action has been attributed to his mental instability. He will be produced for remand tomorrow. On the other hand, while Yogendra had received injuries on his hand, no serious concerns are raised,” an airport police official confirmed.

As the aircraft had to be changed, the flight was delayed by two hours. It reached Chandigarh airport at 4.15 pm after it left CSIA at 2.30 pm instead of the scheduled departure at 11.40 am.